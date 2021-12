We’ve been so busy wrapped up in COVID this year that it’s hardly been noted that we’re a quarter-century into the HIV treatment revolution. That’s right—it was in 1996, 15 grim years and countless deaths since AIDS was first officially recognized, that meds called protease inhibitors—most prominently, Crixivan (indinavir)—came on the market and, when added to older meds such as AZT and 3TC, caused stunning surges in T cells and plunges in viral load in many of their first takers. The phenomenon of gaunt people with AIDS on the brink of death suddenly shedding opportunistic infections and gaining weight became so widespread that it earned its own name: the Lazarus syndrome.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO