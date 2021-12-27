ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UJAp_0dWtkSvZ00

Dr. Anthony Fauci the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such a mandate might drive up the nation's lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those aged 2 and older to wear a mask.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated," Fauci told MSNBC “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.

Federal rules don’t require people travelling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

Earlier this year the White House explored a domestic vaccination requirement for flights, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. But officials have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to face immediate legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Pressed last week on why Biden had not mandated vaccinations for domestic air travel, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “we know that masking can be, is, very effective on airplanes."

“We also know that putting in place that additional restriction might delay flights, might have additional implications,” she added. "We would do it, though, if the health impact was overwhelming. So we rely always on the advice of our health and medical experts. That isn’t a step at this point that they had determined we need to take.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 241 million Americans, about 77% of the eligible population aged 5 and over, have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials believe, though, that there is some over-count in the figures due to record-keeping errors in the administration of booster shots.

Since the summer, the Biden administration has embraced various vaccination requirements as a way to get unvaccinated Americans to roll up their sleeves. It has instituted requirements that federal workers, federal contractors, and those who work in health care get their shots, and that employers with 100 or more employees institute vaccination-or-testing requirements for their workers.

Those vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments Jan. 7 in cases seeking to overturn them.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
CNET

Free COVID test kits coming soon: Here's where and how to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you find yourself buying rapid COVID-19 rest kits regularly, you'll soon be able to get them for free. Under President Joe Biden's new plan, private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans when they buy a test kit. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Domestic Air Travel#Aircraft#Msnbc#The White House
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

406K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy