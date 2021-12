A Republican candidate for Congress is accusing a political consulting firm of withholding his campaign materials despite his termination of a contract with the company. Noah Malgeri, who is running for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, is suing McShane LLC to regain access to campaign information such as his budgets, emails, campaign plans, polling data and login information for websites and social media accounts. Malgeri said he has already paid for the material, but the company said he has not paid his bill in full.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO