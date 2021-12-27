ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Berkeley Lights, Inc. a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 7, 2022 - BLI

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021. You are hereby...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Moore Kuehn Encourages NEOG, CLAQ, VRS, and HXOH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis") (NASDAQ: ORGO). The action charges Organogenesis with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Organogenesis's materially misleading statements to the public, Organogenesis's investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of McAfee Corp. to a Group of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased McAfee Corp. ("McAfee" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCFE) stock prior to November 8, 2021. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BAIDU, INC. (NASDAQ: BIDU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Baidu Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

T. ROWE PRICE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF OAK HILL ADVISORS

Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. (OHA), a leading alternative credit manager. The acquisition, which was announced on October 28, 2021, accelerates T. Rowe Price's expansion into alternative credit markets, complementing its existing global platform and ongoing strategic investments in its core investments and distribution capabilities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Plaintiffs#Levi Korsinsky#Llp Reminds Shareholders#The Company Rrb#Bli#District Court#Berkeley Lights Inc#Berkeley Lights#Beacon#Company#Inter Alia
SmartAsset

What Is a Private Trust Company?

A private trust company or family trust company is an estate planning tool that can be used to preserve wealth. This type of trust entity is most often used by high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. For example, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Private Trust Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track Furnace Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Furnace Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the furnace manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of furnaces (such as induction furnaces, wood furnaces, etc.). Each...
INDUSTRY
SmartAsset

Attorney-in-Fact vs. Power of Attorney

When you need someone to make legally binding decisions on your behalf, you grant them that authority with a power of attorney form. There are many titles for the person who exercises this authority on your behalf. One such title … Continue reading → The post Attorney-in-Fact vs. Power of Attorney appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Elkay Releases Second Corporate Responsibility Report

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay, a global leader in plumbing and water delivery products and custom commercial interiors, is pleased to announce the launch of their second Corporate Responsibility report. "At Elkay, our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility is evidenced in all we do," said...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy