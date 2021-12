Several Onondaga County towns and villages made down-to-the-wire decisions on permitting marijuana sales and consumption sites within their boundaries. The town of Salina will allow retail sales in the town but opted out of consumption sites. The vote to opt out of consumption sites, which are smoking lounges where people can purchase and smoke pot, was 3 to 2, town officials said.

