The December “Dinner with Patsi” held at El Portal Mexican Restaurant in Cathedral City raised $1,026.00 for the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral. Executive Director Scott Robinson accepted the funds raised by the community who simply throw their loose change into Patsi’s red hat to support wonderful programs in Cathedral City. This month’s funds will go towards the Club’s goal of restarting its Culinary Program for Kids. The Club needs to raise $10,000 in 2022 in order to get a matching pledge of an additional $10,000 to fund the culinary program. It will teach children how to make nutritional meals for the entire family.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO