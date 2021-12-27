ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Home damaged as result of fire in rural Pontiac on Christmas day

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago

The Pontiac Firefighters were dispatched to our rural district a little before 6 p.m. Christmas night for a possible chimney fire, said Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell in a news release over the holiday weekend.

Campbell stated in an updated news release Monday that Pontiac Fire Department personnel were sent to 16738 East, 1600 North Road in rural Pontiac for a possible chimney fire at 5:52 p.m. Christmas day. He said that the fire covered a two-story residence from the ground floor to the roof.

The fire on the exterior was extinguished rather quickly as fire hose was taken into the residence and the ladder truck was used to create ventilation.

“The fire was brought under control and overhaul and salvage immediately commenced,” Campbell said in Monday's news release.

He added that the PFD received support during the incident from the Livingston County sheriff's Department and the Vermillion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Dispatch Center.

Campbell also noted that departments from Fairbury and Saunemin were also dispatched and assisted with the fire suppression operations on scene while Cullom and SELCAS were on stand-by for other emergencies in the Pontiac area during the fire.

It was also noted that the Pontiac Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit was assigned to determine the cause and origin of the fire. As of Monday, the fire investigation unit stated “That based upon their cause and origin investigation the fire originated in the chimney area of the residence.”

There were no reports of injury to members of the household or to fire personnel.

