Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WTRF ) — Walgreens said it has recovered after a temporary site outage Monday that created problems for users trying to book COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the website was also plagued by slow load times. Some users reported the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and others were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

“Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” the company said in a statement to NBC . “The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience.”

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

KSN News

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
KSN News

At-home COVID-19 self-testing kits in short supply in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The demand for COVID-19 self-testing kits is increasing as the holiday season continues. Here in Wichita, if you are searching for a home test, the supply is slim. “We just haven’t even been able to order them from a wholesaler. I think everywhere that I have heard at least on the […]
WICHITA, KS
