50 Of The Best Airbnb Rentals In Texas

No matter what part of Texas you're planning a stay in, and no matter what your vacation or travel budget is, there is a chance you'll find an excellent place to keep a roof over your head during your time away from home within this list of some of the best places to stay there. Not sure if Texas is the right destination for you? Society19 has a list of 20 interesting reasons to visit the great state of Texas. Whether you're looking for some fun festivals or you want to explore the state's history, there are plenty of things to do in the Lone Star State.

From magnificent water views to ranch life and historic houses, there's a little something for everyone. Some of these boarding options are perfect for romantic or solo vacations, while others have ample space to bring the whole family. Pick one that calls to you and start booking your adventurous or quiet getaway.

Cozy Cabin In Lumberton, Texas

If you want to rough it without the tents, this is one of the best Airbnb options in Lumberton. This cozy cabin is delightful and perfect for a romantic getaway. The hot tub will add to the romance and relaxation.

Treehouse Luxury In Baird, Texas

If treehouses were more than a childhood dream for you, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of them waiting around the world for your vacation stay. This Airbnb treehouse is absolutely gorgeous and perfect for a getaway alone or with your favorite person.

Cool Container Home In Waco, Texas

This beautiful container home on Airbnb will make you forget you're staying in a tiny house . This excellent getaway for up to six guests even has a luxurious rooftop deck.

Modern Cabin Life In Buchanan Dam, Texas

Spend some time on the beach in a beautiful modern cabin . Your neighbors may be close by, but you'll still feel like you're in paradise with sleeping space for up to six guests. With direct lake access, you can expect lots of fun in the sun and sand.

Adorable Guest House In Austin, Texas

Enjoy some quiet time away in this guest house perfect for up to three guests. It's within walking distance of great shopping opportunities and delightful restaurants.

Tiny House In Austin, Texas

This may be a tiny house , but it sleeps up to four guests. You'll feel like you're away from everything, but you still get the modern luxuries.

Beautiful Bungalow In Houston, Texas

Located only two miles from downtown Houston, this cozy bungalow is an excellent choice. It sleeps up to seven guests. There's plenty of room if you need to work while you're there, or you can just relax and have fun.

Wildlife Paradise In Brazoria, Texas

Enjoy a vacation for up to four guests on the San Bernard River. The plenty of fishing, wildlife, and peaceful enjoyment to be had here. This Airbnb offers you a chance to get acquainted with nature again.

High Living In Bay City, Texas

Here's another excellent option if you're looking for a place to stay with a watery view and ample opportunity for fishing. This Airbnb sleeps up to five guests.

Feel Like You're At Home In Houston, Texas

This will feel like a home away from home. The blue house sleeps up to six guests and is close to lots of great shopping options. Not only is the house beautiful inside, but you can also enjoy time hanging out in the spacious yard.

Bayfront Living In Harris County, Texas

Here is a wonderful bay view home with space for at least 16 guests. This is a great choice if you have a big family or a group of friends vacationing with you. This Airbnb offers a gorgeous deck and plenty of fishing opportunities.

Splendid Stay In Splendora, Texas

If you're looking to get away and escape into the forest, this wooded home is the perfect choice. Expect peace and quiet. This Airbnb slips up to six guests.

Creative House In Houston, Texas

Unique on the outside and full of everything you need for an exceptional stay on the inside, this Airbnb has space for up to six guests. The house is under 15 miles from the downtown Houston area.

Carriage House In Livingston, Texas

Six guests can enjoy a stay in this gorgeous carriage house . You'll be minutes away from great shopping opportunities, including antique stores.

Converted RV In Huntsville, Texas

This little "cabin" may not look like much and resembles something you might see in a horror film from the outside, but it is a unique stay. This tiny home began its life as an RV. Inside the home is glorious and sleeps up to three guests.

Historic House In Coldspring, Texas

If you've dreamt of staying in a historic house, this cute cottage on the Courthouse Square gives you that opportunity. It sleeps up to six guests and offers quick access to fun local events throughout the year.

Lovely Home In Dallas, Texas

Sometimes you want your vacation place to feel like a home away from home. Whether you're visiting Dallas for work or pleasure, this residential home has all of the comforts you need. It sleeps up to six guests.

Ocean Views In Galveston, Texas

Dreaming of ocean views from your ninth-story condo, but hoping not to break the bank? This Airbnb in Galveston has stunning views of the Gulf Of Mexico, as well as access to a swimming pool .

Find Peaceful Comfort In Dallas, Texas

From the beautiful peacock accent wall inside to the spacious back patio, this home is a colorful oasis only minutes from the Dallas zoo. You don't have to visit the zoo to catch glimpses of wildlife near this Airbnb , though. There are free-range peacocks roaming the area!

Terrific Tiny House In Kerens, Texas

Whether you're looking for a quaint vacation stay or you've been yearning to try out tiny house living, this adorable home is the perfect place to visit. It may look small, but this Airbnb sleeps up to four guests.

Retreat To A Lakefront Paradise In Streetman, Texas

Up to 15 guests can enjoy the lakeside beauty of this gorgeous getaway . Take a dip in the pool, do some grilling, or rent a boat nearby.

Barn Life In Corsicana, Texas

Lazy K farm invites vacationers to enjoy respite in one of their two beautiful Airbnb homes. This barn-like abode looks luxurious inside and comfy on the outside. Up to 10 guests can enjoy the solitude of farm life.

Cozy Cottage In Tehuacana, Texas

While staying in this neat little cottage you can enjoy lots of amazing wooded paths and nature. There's room for up to four guests and offers all the comforts you need for a quiet vacation.

Private Cottage In Jewett, Texas

Up to five guests can enjoy the peaceful retreat this cabin in the woods offers. There's a lovely hot tub available and plenty of wildlife to be seen.

Beach Living In Corpus Christi

If you're headed to Corpus Christi, you're in luck! This Airbnb is a condo with Gulf of Mexico views right from the porch. It's the perfect place to watch all of the boats go by while you sip a glass of prosecco.

Cozy Inn In Mart, Texas

This Airbnb is a great destination for anyone traveling with a few extra guests, as the home sleeps up to 16 people. Enjoy fun in the billiard room, a movie in the den, or some relaxation time on the screened-in porch.

Log Cabin In North Zulch, Texas

This beautiful log cabin guest house is the perfect stay if you're looking for a quiet place away that's still within close driving distance of entertainment. This cozy cabin sleeps two, so it's an excellent option for a romantic getaway.

Private Getaway In Bryan, Texas

Nestled on 10 acres of land, this cozy small home sleeps up to five guests. You'll enjoy the peace and quiet in a beautiful home with a gorgeous view.

Beautiful Cottage In Brenham, Texas

This cabin looks lovely from the outside and is just as cozy inside. It's is located on a ranch, with lots of solitude for up to four guests. Amenities include an outdoor hot tub.

Unplug In Anderson, Texas

This home is crisp and beautiful and was built in 1837. It offers a great chance to step back in time while relaxing inside or outside on one of the three beautiful porches.

Cool Container Home In Austin, Texas

If shipping container homes are your jam, you're in luck! This incredibly popular Airbnb in Austin, Texas is full of charm and everything you need for a pleasant stay. The hosts are super informative about all that Austin has to offer, too.

Ranch Life In Washington, Texas

This beautiful home comes with the use of a toasty warm hot tub, views of wildlife, and it's on a ranch with horses. The Airbnb sleeps up to four guests.

Farm Life In East Bernard, Texas

This Airbnb will have you staying smack dab in the middle of a 55-acre ranch. Enjoy the exciting, yet somehow relaxing, farm life as you enjoy the views of the creek and pond. You'll also see plenty of farm animals.

Cozy Farm Cottage In Wharton, Texas

This ranch guest house is more than just a small cottage -- it's a gorgeous home that sleeps up to six guests. Enjoy time around the fire pit, peruse the sprawling farmland, and unplug for a bit.

Loft Living In San Antonio, Texas

Looking to enjoy all that San Antonio has to offer? This loft within a carriage house might be exactly what you're after, given how many great reviews it has. The Airbnb is close to the Alamo in case that's what brought you to town.

A-Frame On The Sand In Surfside Beach, Texas

A-frame homes look cool, and they're fun to stay in. Enjoy your beach vacation inside the walls of this unique home . If you start to feel like those walls are closing in on you, there's ample space on the deck to hang out in the fresh air.

Delightful Cabin In Port Lavaca, Texas

If you're a fan of night fishing or just hanging out on the water under the stars, you'll appreciate the lighted pier this cabin sits by. This quaint Airbnb sleeps up to four guests and offers magnificent views.

Goose Island Getaway In Rockport, Texas

Whether you're vacationing alone or looking for a cozy getaway for two, this cottage is an exceptional option. Enjoy the wildlife, including the many species of birds that live in and migrate to this area.

Hidden Bungalow In Aransas Pass, Texas

This beautiful little bungalow is almost cheaper than renting a boring old hotel room. Stay alone or come for a romantic stay; either way, a night or two here is like being lost in the jungle (in a good way).

Find Zen In Corpus Christi, Texas

Enjoy a relaxing stay in this guest suite , suitable for up to four guests. It's the patio shared with the main home that will bring you Zen on your vacation. This wonderful outdoor space includes a fountain and beautiful ambient lighting.

Lovely Guest House In Corpus Christi, Texas

This delightful little guest house is a great option for solo or romantic days away with room for just two guests. While the amenities inside are quite "small," there's plenty to do in the area outside the home, from parks to shopping.

Hang With Alpacas In Lake City, Texas

Enjoy a cozy stay for two in one of these cute little cottages . The homes aren't the only cute things on this stay -- you can also pet and hang with alpacas at this farm getaway.

Retreat In Mathis, Texas

If you have a lot of folks traveling with you and want to stay in a home with beautiful décor , this farm stay is a great choice. This Airbnb sleeps up to 16 guests and has a private pond.

Fabulous Lake House In Lake City, Texas

If you think this house looks great on the outside, wait until you see the inside. Modern style and vivid colors fill the interior of this Airbnb with room for up to six guests.

Bungalow In San Antonio, Texas

One of the most popular Airbnbs on this list, this San Antonio bungalow has hosted hundreds upon hundreds of satisfied guests. The interior is decorated with artwork and colorful accents, sure to please fans of whimsy.

Hummingbird House In Berclair, Texas

This adorable little home was once a kitchen and now sleeps two guests in comfort and coziness. Expect lots of wildlife and plenty of outdoor space to roam around in. This is a great option for anyone who wants to get away from the busy city life.

Cute Bungalow In Austin, Texas

This Airbnb is the most popular on the list, with oodles of folks singing its praises. Located in the fun and funky SoCo district, this Austin gem has been hosting visitors since 2011.

A Utopia In Floresville, Texas

Outside is a cute and cozy paradise, and inside is a wonderfully beautiful space for relaxation and fun. You have access to a pool when staying in this Airbnb guest house, and the rental sleeps up to four guests.

Get Off-Grid In Blanco, Texas

Up to four guests can enjoy some time away from everything in this off-the-grid Airbnb . It's a great way to get free of work, the internet, and all of the stuff that keeps you moving. Sit back and relax.

Slick Digs In San Antonio, Texas

Spend some time in midtown in this delightful historic home. This Airbnb looks perfectly prim and proper and has room for up to four guests.

