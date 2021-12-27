ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Snow blasts California, freezes Pacific Northwest

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sntnw_0dWtivG600

Severe weather sweeping parts of the U.S. brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest, heavy snow to mountains in Northern California and Nevada and unseasonable warmth to Texas and the Southeast.

Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon and western Washington as temperatures plunged into the teens and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days. Sunday’s snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) across the Seattle area.

The National Weather Service said Seattle’s low Sunday was 20 degrees F (-6.7 C), breaking a mark set in 1948. Bellingham was 9 degrees F (-12. 8C), three degrees colder than the previous record set in 1971.

State officials in Oregon have declared an emergency. In Multnomah County – home to Portland — about a half dozen weather shelters were open. Seattle city leaders also opened at least six severe weather shelters starting Saturday through at least Wednesday.

In West Seattle, Keith Hughes of the American Legion Hall Post 160, said his warming center can welcome about a dozen people — its capacity limited by lack of volunteer staff.

“Volunteers, this is a problem for myself as well as everyone else in town, it’s really hard to get with COVID going on,” he said.

Winter weather led to canceled flights in Seattle, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters) as more snow is expected.

The Northstar California Resort in Truckee closed its mountain operations on Monday amid blizzard conditions. The ski resort has received more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow over the last 48 hours, according to the resort’s Facebook post.

Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing skier who was last seen Saturday morning on a lift at the ski resort, KCRA reported.

The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range with more snow expected.

In Nevada, freezing air and blinding snow blasted across the northern part of the state on Monday, affecting travel and business, closing Sierra Nevada highway passes, delaying airport flights and shutting state offices.

Interstate 80 remained closed due to poor visibility and heavy snow from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California. An avalanche blocked a state route that connects Tahoe City to some ski resorts in Olympic Valley and authorities urged motorists to avoid nonessential travel.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered nonessential state workers other than public safety and corrections personnel to remain home due to the storm.

Weather and travel advisories stretched to northeast Nevada and Elko due to the possibility of blowing and drifting snow.

The storms that have been pummeling California and Nevada in recent days also brought rain and snow to Arizona. A record inch of rain in one day was reported at the airport in Phoenix Friday when 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow fell at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort just outside Flagstaff. Another 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow were recorded in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

More storms are expected to hit the desert state starting Monday afternoon and continuing throughout the week.

Temperatures were unseasonably warm in parts of the Southern Plains, including in Arkansas, where several cities broke records on Christmas Day for daily high temperatures.

But forecasters warned that severe storms were possible midweek when a storm system moves through the Deep South, with Alabama and Mississippi at greatest risk for bad weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Heavy snow will start winding down by Monday evening in California’s Sierra Nevada and the area is expected to get a break from the cold snap by Thursday, said Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in western Washington and Oregon aren’t forecast to rise above freezing until at least Thursday, and possibly not until the weekend, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
County
Nevada County, CA
State
Oklahoma State
KTLA

Southern California sets multiple new records for low temperatures

As a storm drops rain and snow across the region, Southern Californians are seeing record low temperatures in some areas. Temperatures are normally in the 60s this time of year, but the region saw widespread temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Four locations surpassed previous temperature […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Storm brings up to 7 inches of rain, 18 inches of snow in L.A. area: NWS data

Southern California has been socked by a winter storm that has brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-ridden region over a two-day period. On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office released precipitation totals for L.A. and Orange counties, revealing how much rain and snow the area has received since Wednesday. Here’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
KTLA

Winter storm to bring more rain and snow to SoCal

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles will play host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve. The storm will keep temperatures below average while dropping rain and snow across the Southland. It is slated to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Victim of Christmas Eve shark attack near Morro Bay is identified

A man killed by a Christmas Eve shark attack in central California was visiting family and had decided to go boogie boarding, friends and family members said. Tomas Butterfield, 42, of Sacramento was killed Friday morning in Morro Bay near Morro Bay State Beach, a spokesman for California State Parks confirmed to the San Luis Obispo Tribune. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada Mountains#Rain And Snow#Nevada Day#Extreme Weather#State#Covid#The Sierra Nevada#Donner Pass#Northstar
KTLA

Video shows L.A. Union Station flooded with water

Travelers passing through Los Angeles Union Station Thursday were ankles-deep in water as a section of the historic station flooded amid heavy rains. The flooding in the pedestrian passageway began about 6 a.m., a Los Angeles Metro spokesman told KTLA. Metro and Amtrak provided passenger carts to carry passengers and luggage through the flooded area, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Wet and snowy

Look for another day of rain and snow as Southern California remains under a stalled low pressure system Thursday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place for cold temperatures and snowy conditions in many parts of the Southland. The stormy conditions are expected to dissipate somewhat later in the day, but isolated […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Inmates’ attorneys claim prison employees aren’t following COVID-19 testing protocols

With a new and more infectious coronavirus variant sweeping California, attorneys representing inmates say violations of health orders by prison staff risk a repeat of the outbreaks that killed dozens in the first year of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is fighting a federal judge’s order that all California prison workers must be vaccinated […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
KTLA

3 months after Orange County oil spill, coastal cleanup declared complete

Nearly three months after an undersea pipeline spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into the waters off Southern California, authorities have announced that coastal cleanup efforts are now complete. “After sustained cleanup operations for the Southern California oil spill, affected shoreline segments have been returned to their original condition,” officials said in a news release Tuesday. […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Storm prompts closure of Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Heavy rains have prompted the closure of Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Thursday. Knott’s tweeted Thursday morning that the Buena Park theme park would close at 1 p.m. “due to inclement weather.” The California Marketplace, however, was expected to remain open until 7 p.m. Similarly, Six Flags indicated the Valencia location would […]
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area. Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway. Video recorded […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

KTLA

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy