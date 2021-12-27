ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Society Pass Stock Was Slipping Today

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA) were pulling back today after the Southeast Asian e-commerce stock went on a dramatic run last week when it was added to the Russell 2000 index, giving investors confidence in its future.

After a whopping gain of 382% last week in what appeared to be a short squeeze, the stock was trading down 13.6% as of 1:05 p.m. ET, a sign investors believe the stock was overbought last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MV1Xn_0dWtirjC00

Image source: Society Pass.

So what

There was no company-specific news out on Society Pass over the weekend. The company made a pair of 13G filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission after hours Thursday, indicating that CEO Dennis Nguyen and CFO Raynauld Liang each own more than 5% of shares outstanding. But those filings did not indicate a change in their ownership, so there's no reason to think that would have affected the stock price.

The holiday shopping season, normally the busiest time of year for retailers, is officially in the books now, but it's unclear if holiday sales were better than normal in Southeast Asia. The company did post on social media about finding deals after Christmas as its value proposition is built on customers saving money.

Still, the best explanation for the stock's slide today seems to be that the incredible volatility in Society Pass stock remains. The price has ranged from $3 to $77 since it went public in November as traders and shorts have plowed into the stock.

Now what

As a company, Society Pass is promising big things and is competing in a fast-growing market, as the success of Sea Limited has shown. However, Society Pass earned just $83,534 in its most recent quarter. The company has made a number of acquisitions this year that are expected to fuel its growth, but currently the stock is highly speculative .

Given that, investors should expect the volatility to remain as there is little in the way of fundamentals to support its current valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Society Pass Incorporated
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Society Pass Incorporated wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Jeremy Bowman owns Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Sopa#Southeast Asian#Society Pass#Sea Limited
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

We're riding along with one of the longest bull markets in history. As a consequence, many good stocks have seen their prices shoot up well into the triple -- and even quadruple -- digits. But there are plenty of quality titles out there that don't require spending half of a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in January

Dividend stocks have a long history of handily outperforming non-dividend-paying companies. This pair of income-generating stocks offers a healthy combination of growth and value. If history is our guide, the best thing an investor can do with his cash is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies prove that over long...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Stock Yields Over 8% and Could Be Worth a Look

Mortgage REITs are known for their high dividend yields, but they aren't right for all investors, and some are a little too risky for most. However, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) might be worth a closer look for income-seekers. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why this commercial mortgage lender could be a good combination of income and safety.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy