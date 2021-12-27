ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Transit Operates Holiday Schedules on New Year's Day

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Metro Transit operates regular weekday schedules on Friday, December 31. There is no extended service.

Buses follow HOLIDAY schedules on Saturday, January 1. Holiday service is available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

  • Routes 80-84 do not operate.

Paratransit Standing Rides are Canceled on New Year's Day

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on Saturday, Janauary 1. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel.

Customer Service Hours

Metro's customer service center will be open from 6:15 a.m to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 31. On Saturday, January 1, agents will be available from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Metro's administration office will be closed both days.

For more information, contact Metro's customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

