ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police cancel statewide endangered missing child alert after 2-year-old found

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0lhr_0dWthys400

UPDATE, 12/29/21, 8:10 a.m.: Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth has been found safe, according to Louisiana State Police.

ORIGINAL POST: SLAUGHTER, La. (KLFY) — A missing 2-year-old child from East Feliciana Parish has triggered a Level II endangered missing child advisory from Louisiana State Police.

Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth, 2, is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight. He is approximately 24” – 30” tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen. Carson suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Dwight said the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, 35, at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Orin Hollingsworth is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Hollingsworth is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.  He is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at (225) 683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

73-year-old motorcyclist killed in early New Year’s Eve fatal crash

Sulphur, La (KLFY) – On Friday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck before 5:30 p.m. in Calcasieu Parish. According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Ronald F. Dupuis of Dequincy.  The initial investigation revealed a Ford SUV, driven by 69-year-old Johnny D. Wright […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Iberia Parish teen found

UPDATE: Lacora has been returned home to her family. ORIGINAL, Dec. 30, 5:51 p.m. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. Lacora Johnson was last seen at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the 4600 block of Old LA 25. She is […]
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Broussard homicide suspect surrenders

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– The suspect in a December 8 homicide in Broussard is now in custody. According to police, 18-year-old Jamiah Xavier Celestine surrendered himself Thursday to the United States Marshal’s Task Force. He is charged with the shooting death of 21-year-old Diondre Williams who police found inside a home in the area of Gustave […]
BROUSSARD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Slaughter, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

One injured in Lafayette stabbing; Man arrested in connection

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One victim is being treated for stab wounds after being found lying in a roadway. A Lafayette man is charged with attempted manslaughter in this incident, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). Alton Henry, 28, of Lafayette, was charged with attempted manslaughter and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. LPD […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

“The lines between our victims and suspects is blurring,”Eunice police chief says after two retaliatory shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Two shootings left two people injured in Eunice Monday night. Police say they believe they were both retaliatory shootings. The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. No one was injured. About two hours later, however, police say there was a second shooting nearby, in which two people were injured. One […]
EUNICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Brown Hair#White Socks#Weather#East Feliciana Parish#Sgt#Chevrolet#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy due to Omicron

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to a press release from the department. NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
KLFY News 10

2 arrested, 2 still at large after burglary in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects are at large and two were arrested after a burglary at a business in Scott, according to the Scott Police Department (SPD). Damarkus Scott, 18, and Michael Trayham, 20, both of Houston, TX, face charges of aggravated burglary, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of […]
SCOTT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: More than 70 people displaced after Lafayette apartment fire

UPDATE: More than 70 people were displaced from their homes Thursday evening following an apartment fire in Lafayette. Firefighters battled the large blaze just after 4 p.m. at the Bayou Oaks apartments on Feu Follet Road. No injuries were reported. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, a preliminary investigation has determined that roofing contractors were […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

“She’s done the right thing,” Following news of resignation, Odinet attorney says client has accepted full responsibility

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) She was suspended by the state supreme court and cleaned out her desk last week.Today, Michelle Odinet has now stepped down and her resignation is effective immediately. Embattled Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has resigned. Dane Ciolino is her attorney. “She understood that many people in the community were horrified by […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy