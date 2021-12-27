UPDATE: Louisiana State Police cancel statewide endangered missing child alert after 2-year-old found
UPDATE, 12/29/21, 8:10 a.m.: Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth has been found safe, according to Louisiana State Police.
ORIGINAL POST: SLAUGHTER, La. (KLFY) — A missing 2-year-old child from East Feliciana Parish has triggered a Level II endangered missing child advisory from Louisiana State Police.
Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth, 2, is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight. He is approximately 24” – 30” tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen. Carson suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.
Dwight said the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, 35, at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Orin Hollingsworth is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Hollingsworth is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office at (225) 683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.
