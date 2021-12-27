Winter Weather Impacts 12/27/21

Due to the inclement weather, many Seattle Parks and Recreation programs are affected today (Monday, Dec 27).

PARK IMPACTS

During snow events, our nearly 500 parks remain open, unless otherwise indicated.

Gate and bathroom openings may be delayed as staff navigate snowy roads

Athletic fields will also be opened for non-motorized winter recreation for households and small groups.

Golf courses are closed to golf play, but Jefferson, Jackson and West Seattle are open for snow activities and walkers. We ask that people please avoid areas near and around greens that are marked with flags.

We encourage all visitors to use caution in our outdoor spaces. Snow and ice can cause tree branches to snap; please stay out from under trees and avoid forested parks.

SPR FACILITIES

Community Centers and Community Center Programs are closed (except for warming shelters mentioned below)

Winter Break Care, Preschools, and School Age Care programs are closed

Pools are closed

Public Shower program is closed

Amy Yee Tennis Center is closed

Golf Courses:

All courses are closed to golf play. But Jefferson, Jackson and West Seattle are open for snow activities and walkers. We ask that people please avoid areas near and around greens that are marked with flags.

Citywide winter weather response: Please click here for information from the City of Seattle and the Seattle Department of Transportation about the City’s Winter Weather Response.

Several Community Centers are open as warming shelters today, Monday, 12/27: