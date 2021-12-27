Winter Weather Impacts 12/27/21
Due to the inclement weather, many Seattle Parks and Recreation programs are affected today (Monday, Dec 27).
PARK IMPACTS
- During snow events, our nearly 500 parks remain open, unless otherwise indicated.
- Gate and bathroom openings may be delayed as staff navigate snowy roads
- Athletic fields will also be opened for non-motorized winter recreation for households and small groups.
- Golf courses are closed to golf play, but Jefferson, Jackson and West Seattle are open for snow activities and walkers. We ask that people please avoid areas near and around greens that are marked with flags.
- We encourage all visitors to use caution in our outdoor spaces. Snow and ice can cause tree branches to snap; please stay out from under trees and avoid forested parks.
SPR FACILITIES
- Community Centers and Community Center Programs are closed (except for warming shelters mentioned below)
- Winter Break Care, Preschools, and School Age Care programs are closed
- Pools are closed
- Public Shower program is closed
- Amy Yee Tennis Center is closed
Golf Courses:
- All courses are closed to golf play. But Jefferson, Jackson and West Seattle are open for snow activities and walkers. We ask that people please avoid areas near and around greens that are marked with flags.
Citywide winter weather response: Please click here for information from the City of Seattle and the Seattle Department of Transportation about the City’s Winter Weather Response.
Several Community Centers are open as warming shelters today, Monday, 12/27:
- International District/Chinatown Community Center: 719 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104. Hours vary daily. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 11:00 am- 9:00 pm; Tuesday and Thursday: 10am-7pm; Saturday: 10:00 am-7:00pm
- Magnuson Park Building #406: 7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115. Printable Park Map. Monday and Tuesday 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm; Saturday 10am – 7pm
- Northgate Community Center: 10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125. Open M-F: 9:00 am-7:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-7:00 pm
- Rainier Beach Community Center: 8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Hours vary daily Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7:00 pm , Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 pm
