Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Amy Schneider was in awe when she was first declared the latest Jeopardy! champion. Now, with 12 consecutive wins under her belt, she’s quickly climbing the charts on the beloved game, and there are no signs of her slowing down. The engineering manager originally from Ohio started off her streak...
Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
Nice to meet you. There have been all kinds of WWE releases over the last year, with NXT taking the brunt of the punishment. The show has seen a bunch of wrestlers leave, many of which came out of nowhere. As a result, there have been all kinds of talented wrestlers flooding the market, and now one of them has found what seems to be a more permanent home.
Fans have seen several waves of releases throughout 2021, and over 80 Superstars have parted ways with WWE. Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm was recently added to the list as it’s been reported that Storm was released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is now reporting that...
In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI but at least one name was noticeably absent from the broadcast. Last week former Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos split up, and while AJ Styles did appear on this week’s episode of Raw Omos did not.
Raise your hand if you haven't thought at least once that the most famous wrestling company on the planet isn't all about good old Uncle Vince McMahon. And there is nothing strange in thinking it, on the other hand, it is the WWE that over the years has proposed to us the figure of Vince as that of the Chairman of the Board, the CEO, the one who decides everything at all times, and it is, therefore, normal to associate his figure as the absolute master of the WWE.
Throughout 2021 fans have seen WWE release over 80 Superstars, and now it seems that another name has been added to the list. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm has been released. Sapp also noted that he confirmed the release with the company, but as of right now details regarding the departure are unknown.
Britt Baker looks to be potentially interested in a match with Toni Storm following Storm’s exit from WWE. As reported earlier today, Storm was released from the company after reportedly asking to be let go. Following the news, Baker posted to Twitter with a photo of Storm as you...
It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
The situation inside the WWE backstage's said to be on the verge of absurdity, with several Superstars and several insiders who would have been attacked by the pandemic virus and would have thus deserted all the latest live events and tapings of the Stamford-based company. The names that for the...
Jeff Jarrett has worked in multiple pro wrestling promotions including WCW, TNA, and WWE. During an interview with Bally Sports, Jarrett praised The Undertaker for being a locker room leader and explained why he still calls him ‘Undertaker’. “I still like to call him ‘Undertaker’. I don’t want...
Edge ruined The Miz & Maryse's wedding vow renewal on Raw's go-home show for Day 1. The wedding vow renewal segment took place in the main event of last night's show. It featured an appearance by the returning Eric Bischoff, who served as the officiant for the ceremony.. At the...
Several months ago, Triple H was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac event. The 14-time world champion has progressively moved away from the ring in recent years, preferring to devote himself to his managerial role with greater commitment. Hunter has personally contributed to the birth and rise of NXT, making the...
Toni Storm is no longer with the WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the news during a live Q&A stream on Wednesday. Sean Ross Sapp followed up the news via Fightful Select to confirm that Storm asked for her release. Storm was a member of the WWE SmackDown roster,...
