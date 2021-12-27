ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches one pass in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Slayton caught one of five targets for seven yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders. Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Is Speculating About Andrew Luck Comeback

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in a need of a quarterback after Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Naturally, the conversations drifted back to a former franchise player and former No. 1 overall pick, Andrew Luck. Luck played for the Colts for seven years and established himself as...
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Significant Darren Waller News

The Las Vegas Raiders had significant news to share this Wednesday involving tight end Darren Waller. Unfortunately, it’s not the update that fans were hoping for this week. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia announced that Waller has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in jeopardy.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL

