The Buccaneers have placed Murphy-Bunting on their reseve/COVID-19 list, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Murphy-Bunting's placement on the COVID list is the result of a positive test. Thus, he will be required to clear the league's health and safety protocols before returning. Ross Cockrell will presumably step in for him at cornerback if he is unable to return for Week 17.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO