ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Lynch
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sF55_0dWtgV9E00

( WTRF ) — Walgreens said it has recovered after a temporary site outage Monday that created problems for users trying to book COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the website was also plagued by slow load times. Some users reported the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and others were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

“Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” the company said in a statement to NBC . “The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience.”

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Wtrf#Updownradar#Nbc#Rolypp
KRON4 News

Chase Center to require proof of vaccine booster shot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — There will be new requirements for those who plan to head over to the Chase Center staring next year. The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced Wednesday that they have updated the venue’s entry requirements for fans, following the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
KRON4 News

JetBlue to cut back on flights through mid-January

(KRON) — JetBlue Airways announced it’s canceling approximately 1,280 flights starting Thursday through mid-January to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The announcements comes after several major airlines including United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, have canceled more than 4,000 flights since Christmas Eve due to bad weather and staff shortages. “Like many businesses […]
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy