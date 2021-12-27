ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Spikes in Covid-19 cases close some Denver-area restaurants

By 9News
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple eateries around the Denver area are closing their doors temporarily because of Covid-19 outbreaks. The Colorado Restaurant Association said lots of restaurants weren't open for the holiday because...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Richmond restaurant closes their doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The line around ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque wrapped around the side of the building, but nobody was welcome inside as the business closed their doors due to a positive COVID-19 case in their staff. ZZQ announced on Facebook they would be closing their doors from December...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Food Drink#Omicron#9news
theadvocate.com

Walmart temporarily closes Port Allen store amid spike in COVID cases

Walmart is temporarily closing its Port Allen store to sanitize the building and will reopen Sunday, a company spokesman said. Tyler Thomason said the decision to temporarily close the location is a matter of safety as COVID-19 cases spike. “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and...
PORT ALLEN, LA
CBS Philly

Several Philadelphia Bars, Restaurants Shutting Down During Busy New Year’s Holiday Due To COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we count down to 2022, we’re also counting a record number of COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant. In Philadelphia, celebrating safely means tough choices for bars and restaurants. The Department of Health says Philadelphia is averaging nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day. This surge is impacting restaurants during one of their busiest times of the year. With only one day left until the new year, many Philadelphians are enjoying these last days by dining in at their favorite restaurants; many of which have begun shutting down and making tough calls, thanks to a spike...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHICAGO (CBS) – People looking to get their COVID shot can get it Thursday at a vaccination clinic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. It will run through 1 p.m. this afternoon at Josephine’s Restaurant on East 79th Street. It’s a community response to the rise in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Health says only 49% of people in the 60619 zip code are fully vaccinated. 56% have had only one dose of vaccine.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
MICHIGAN STATE
billypenn.com

McDonald’s are closing across Philly’s downtown, but the one in University City could make a return

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The University of Pennsylvania announced plans this week to purchase the McDonald’s at 40th and Walnut streets, closing yet another of the city’s golden arches. It’s the sixth location to close between West Philly and Center City since 2017.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa Closes Another Philadelphia Store Due To Operational Challenges, Other Factors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has shut down another Philadelphia location for good. The store at 13th and Chestnut Streets closed Monday. The company says operational challenges along with other factors led to the decision to close the store. Wawa says all associates are being transferred to other Center City locations. A few weeks ago, the Wawa on Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia also closed. Wawa says those employees have also been transferred.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy