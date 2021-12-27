ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Man charged with shooting Posey County deputy dies in hospital

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago

A former law enforcement officer accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks has died at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Paul Wiltshire, 70, had been in custody in Warrick County Jail for allegedly shooting Hicks in the head during a police standoff at Wiltshire's residence in New Harmony, Indiana, on Sept. 18. Wiltshire, a former town marshal and reserve deputy, received multiple gunshot wounds in the incident.

Hicks returned home to Evansville on Dec. 21 after going through rehabilitation in Chicago. He received a police escort from the Evansville Police Department.

Hicks was the first officer shot in the county since 1994, according to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.

"This situation has sent shock waves through this community and this office," Latham said at the time.

According to Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton, Wiltshire died Monday morning of natural causes stemming from a bout of COVID-19. He'd been at Deaconess with the illness since Dec. 17.

Per a press release from the Indiana State Police, Latham requested that the ISP investigate Wiltshire's death, which is common when an inmate dies in custody.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The county where Sarah Seaton serves as coroner was misidentified in earlier versions of this story.

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or via Twitter @raybc94

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Man charged with shooting Posey County deputy dies in hospital

