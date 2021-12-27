City says you have until noon Tuesday to shovel your sidewalks, or you’ll be fined

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is reminding residents to shovel their sidewalks after the first significant snowfall of the season.

All ice and snow needs to be cleared by noon on Tuesday, according to city officials.

They also want to remind residents that it’s against the law to shovel snow into the road instead of in your yard. If a plow pushes snow up into your curb ramp, it is also still your responsibility to clear it — even if you’ve already shoveled the rest of your sidewalk.

Repeat offenders could face of a ticket of $100 and will be charged by the city for the work to clear the sidewalk.

