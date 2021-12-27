ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WI

Mobile home explodes on Christmas Day; no injuries reported

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tnb3J_0dWtgLZC00

TOWN OF MECAN, Wis. — A mobile home exploded on Christmas Day, sending debris flying, the Princeton Fire Department said Monday.

The explosion happened around 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the Puckaway Shores area near Puckaway Lake. The fire department said the building blew outward and sent debris across the area.

No one was injured when the home, which was unoccupied at the time, exploded.

The Princeton Fire Department and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what caused the blast.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man dies from injuries in Christmas Day motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Christmas Day, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday. Joseph Waite, of Madison, died Thursday following the early afternoon crash in the 1500 block of Packers Avenue. The medical examiner’s office said it conducted a forensic examination of records on Thursday and that preliminary results show Waite died from crash-related injuries.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Metro bus, vehicle collide on Whitney Way at Beltline; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — A Metro bus and a vehicle collided on Whitney Way at the Beltline Thursday night, knocking down a street lamp, police said. The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. In an incident report, police said the bus was heading south on Whitney Way facing a green light when a northbound vehicle turned through a red light to get onto the Beltline.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WI
Accidents
City
Princeton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Princeton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

1 in custody after firing crossbow at police officer in Wisconsin Dells, police say

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — One man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly fired a crossbow at a Wisconsin Dells police officer. Authorities said the incident happened after officers were dispatched around midnight to a residence for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers said they were confronted by a man who then barricaded himself and a woman...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Fourth of July weekend shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A 24-year-old Fitchburg man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime stemming from a deadly shooting on Madison’s west side over the Fourth of July weekend. A court entered a not guilty plea for Avieon Little during his arraignment as he stood mute. Police arrested him in mid-August....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mobile Home#Accident#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Merrimac Ferry closes for 2021 season

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry has closed for the season because of icy conditions on the Wisconsin River, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. Throughout the 2021 season, the ferry carried 241,905 vehicles on a total of 32,706 crossings. The 2021 season started March 22. ﻿ WisDOT officials said the ferry will undergo maintenance during the winter season and...
MERRIMAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy