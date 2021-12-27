Mobile home explodes on Christmas Day; no injuries reported

TOWN OF MECAN, Wis. — A mobile home exploded on Christmas Day, sending debris flying, the Princeton Fire Department said Monday.

The explosion happened around 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the Puckaway Shores area near Puckaway Lake. The fire department said the building blew outward and sent debris across the area.

No one was injured when the home, which was unoccupied at the time, exploded.

The Princeton Fire Department and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what caused the blast.

