Lakewood, CO

Resentencing hearing set for I-70 trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos in court

A new hearing was set Monday to potentially resentence the trucker who was ordered to serve 110 years in prison for killing four people in a crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019.

Judge A. Bruce Jones scheduled the new hearing Monday, two weeks after 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced. District Attorney Alexis King said she intends to ask the court for a reduced sentence of 20 to 30 years; however, Aguilera-Mederos' defense attorneys are expected to ask the judge to go even lower.

The resentencing hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Jefferson County courthouse in Golden. Jones said he intends for the hearing to be in-person and for Aguilera-Mederos to attend, unless COVID-19 risks prevent that from happening.

This comes after nearly 5 million people signed a petition criticizing the 110-year sentence, calling on Gov. Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency or to commute the sentence.

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault, for the fatal crash on April 25, 2019.

During the crash, Aguilera-Mederos' brakes failed while he was driving 85 mph in a section of I-70 in Lakewood where commercial vehicles are limited to 45 mph. The crash tore into heavy traffic and erupted in a blaze involving 28 vehicles.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano.

Aguilera-Mederos had no criminal record before the crash and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the wreck occurred. The lengthy sentence was handed down due to mandatory minimum sentencing laws that require the sentences to run consecutively, rather than at the same time. The judge said he would not have imposed the sentences consecutively if it were up to him.

In the trial's closing arguments in October, prosecutor Kayla Wildeman argued that Aguilera-Mederos was responsible for the crash, saying he was speeding through mountain towns while riding his brakes and failed to use a runaway truck ramp several miles before the crash. However, defense attorney James Colgan blamed the failed brakes on improperly maintained parts.

Judge recuses himself from Morphew murder trial over conflict of interest

District Judge Patrick Murphy has recused himself from the Barry Morphew murder trial due to a conflict of interest, according to a court order released Thursday. Earlier this month, Barry Morphew’s attorneys filed a motion to disqualify Murphy from the case because Murphy is close friends with the attorney of Shoshona Darke, a Salida woman who has been romantically linked to Barry Morphew. Darke is expected to be a witness in the trial.
SALIDA, CO
'Hero officer' shot by Colorado gunman, fired fatal bullets while down

The officer who killed 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod on Monday and ended his deadly rampage was identified Wednesday by the Lakewood Police Department as Agent Ashley Ferris. Ferris was wounded in the abdomen during the shootout and since has undergone surgery. She is currently hospitalized, but is recovering with her family by her side, according to department news release.
COLORADO STATE
DENVER SHOOTING SPREE: Fifth victim dies, gunman a local business owner

Authorities on Tuesday identified 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod as the gunman in Monday night's shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood that killed five people and wounded two others. McLeod was fatally shot by a Lakewood police officer who was wounded during a shootout with McLeod. The officer was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon and was expected to make a full recovery, police said. “I can’t overemphasize enough the...
DENVER, CO
Wildfire resulting in evacuations human-caused, arson investigation underway in Colorado

The Oak Fire that sparked on Monday afternoon near Ken Caryl Valley was determined to be human caused, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office. The fire started on the hogback near Colorado 470 and the Westerly apartment complex. It was last reported to be estimated at 152 acres and 50 percent contained, said the West Metro Fire Rescue at 12:24 PM on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
Gunman kills 4, injures others during Denver metro shooting spree

A shooting spree that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood Monday night left five people dead, including the suspected shooter. Three others, including a Lakewood police officer, were also wounded, according to Lakewood and Denver police officials, who provided a joint news briefing following what they described as a large-scale, active shooter incident.
LAKEWOOD, CO
