All lanes of I-39/90/94 back open in Columbia Co. following crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near Richards Road in Columbia County have reopened following a crash Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported around 1:20 p.m. At one point, the two left northbound lanes were blocked.

All lanes were reported open just before 3 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

