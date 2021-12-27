ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

All lanes of I-39/90/94 back open in Columbia Co. following crash

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near Richards Road in Columbia County have reopened following a crash Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported around 1:20 p.m. At one point, the two left northbound lanes were blocked.

All lanes were reported open just before 3 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

1 in custody after firing crossbow at police officer in Wisconsin Dells, police say

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — One man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly fired a crossbow at a Wisconsin Dells police officer. Authorities said the incident happened after officers were dispatched around midnight to a residence for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers said they were confronted by a man who then barricaded himself and a woman...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

