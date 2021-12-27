ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly Wore A Stunning Oscar de la Renta Gown On Her Wedding Day, While Her Bridesmaids Wore Valentino

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

I can’t help think about season 1, episode 1 where Molly questions if her broken p*ssy will ever get married. Full fast forward to the series finale where our dotting bride marries the man that’s been right under her nose for the last couple of seasons.

As the season finale took us through a birthday journey of each friend, we eventually landed on Molly’s wedding day to the beau that captured her heart, Taurean, played by Leonard Robinson.

Molly looked completely radiant in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. She partnered the dress with a pair of clear lucite pumps. The timeless look perfectly captured the essence of Molly and her growth over 5 seasons.
Stylist Shiona Turini let us in on the details of the look via Instagram. In a post she wrote, “Molly’s Moment It’s a beautiful thing, to be a part of Molly’s growth, evolution and her happy ending. @yvonneorji in @oscardelarenta for Molly’s big day photographed by @lelanief for @insecurehbo”

The bridal party looked amazing in various red Valentino frocks. Of course my favorite would be Issa’s deep v-neck, A-lined dress.

This entire series was a fashion moment, but this scene in particular showed the exuberance of Black excellence. What do you think? Did you love Molly and her bridesmaids dresses?

