ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning recall two players from Syracuse Crunch

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dWtfzOh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQi9P_0dWtfzOh00

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad Monday, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Sustr, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, has skated in eight games with the Lightning this season, scoring one goal with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks, registering 11 goals and 64 points. Sustr has played in 12 games with the Crunch this season, recording two goals and seven points with a plus-8 rating. He has registered five goals and 17 points in 71 career AHL contests.

The Plzen, Czech Republic native was signed by the Bolts as a free agent on July 28, 2021 after spending the past two seasons with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

Raddysh, 25, has appeared in 13 games for Syracuse this season, notching two assists to go along with six penalty minutes. Raddysh ranks second among Crunch defensemen for shots (31). The Toronto native has skated in 241 career AHL games for three teams over the past six seasons, recording 22 goals and 97 points. The 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman set AHL career highs in 2019-20 for assists (22) and points (28) while serving as an assistant captain for the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The older brother of current Lightning forward Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 28, 2021 and is looking to make his NHL debut.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers: Game Thirty-two Later tonight (COVID-willing) the Lightning and Panthers will meet up for the third time this season and seemingly the 458th time in the calendar year 2021. Both teams are coming off of wins with Tampa Bay having defeated Montreal 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday and Florida recording a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
NHL
fox13news.com

Palat scores in OT, Tampa Bay Lightning rally past Habs in NHL return

TAMPA, Fla. - Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer with 19.7...
NHL
Bay News 9

Ondrej Palat completes OT comeback for Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer with...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Taylor Raddysh
geneseorepublic.com

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning odds, picks and prediction

The Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (20-6-4) Tuesday at Amalie Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Canadiens vs. Lightning odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Canadiens picked up a 3-2 victory in...
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#The Syracuse Crunch#Kunlun Red Star#The Hartford Wolf Pack#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy