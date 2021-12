Additional Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, benefits are rolling out this week to Alabama children who participate in the National School Lunch Program. The benefits will help feed an estimated 500,000 children enrolled in the program, which provides free and reduced-price meals at school. The benefits cover the summer months retroactively since new applications were accepted through August and had to be processed by local schools and the Alabama State Department of Education.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO