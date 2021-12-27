ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, MS

Marion County investigators are looking for information on a fatal shooting. Can you help?

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday in the Lampton community.

A 26-year-old Columbia man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a home at 83 Arthur B. Johnson Lane, said investigator Pete Williams.

Deputies and medical services were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. to the scene. The victim, Chadrick Daniels, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office was notified by a local hospital that 22-year-old Anthony Poole Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, was being treated for injuries possibly received during the shooting, sheriff's office officials said in a news release.

Williams said Poole was not shot, but had injuries related to the incident.

Poole's role in the shooting is still under investigation, Williams said.

Hattiesburg Police Department's Crime Scene Unit is processing evidence found at the scene. Marion County Sheriff's officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 601-736-5051.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Marion County investigators are looking for information on a fatal shooting. Can you help?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Marion County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, MS
City
Columbia, MS
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Scene Unit#Marion County Sheriff
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

168
Followers
37
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy