Those who do not consider themselves fans of Sonic the Hedgehog may find it inherently absurd to care deeply about the voice cast, especially in series as cheesy as this. And although some can take their passion for the voice cast a little too far, many of us Sonic nerds still cannot help but care which actors will play which roles. Many fans certainly cared earlier this year when Roger Craig Smith announced he would retire his role as the titular hedgehog. That retirement turned out to be temporary, however, and a live stream hosted on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel went on to confirm that the voice cast of the past few games will all reprise their roles in the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.

