Wayne Thiebaud, 1920–2021

By Jerry Saltz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Thiebaud’s paintings of cakes, bathers, landscapes, paint cans, pastries, and cityscapes represent a luscious American sublime. Calling him a “California painter,” as many do, would be like calling Albert Pinkham Ryder a “New York painter.” Thiebaud’s work is universal. His hallucinatory surfaces, uncanny perceptual intelligence, thick buildups of rich color,...

Mystery Behind Wayne Thiebaud Cause of Death, California Painter Dead at 101

The artist known for making colorful ordinary life paintings, Wayne Thiebaud, recently passed away at the age of 101. His death was recently confirmed by Acquavella Galleries this Sunday, December 26. "It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of a truly remarkable man," they posted. "An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and above all, making art.
Legendary artist Wayne Thiebaud passes away in hometown of Sacramento at age 101

Wayne Thiebaud, the renowned artist who called Sacramento home but whose work was showcased in exhibitions and on gallery walls across the world, died on Christmas at age 101. Thiebaud’s iconic paintings of California topography and everyday pleasures like picnic food, cake and ice cream represented a distinctive slice of 20th century pop art. He broke through as a major artist in the early 1960s, but according to his gallery never adopted the mantle of American Pop artist, instead preferring “to describe himself as a traditional painter of illusionistic forms.”
‘A great gift to the world’: California, art community pay tribute to Wayne Thiebaud

Reaction continued to pour in from California and across the art world upon the death of Wayne Thiebaud. The luminary artist whose iconic works from vividly colorful confections to soaring city streets and meandering landscapes celebrated the everyday and who dedicated his life to teaching a new generation of artists died Christmas Day at his Sacramento home. Thiebaud was 101.
Wayne Thiebaud’s artistic eye was so much keener than pop art confections

His paintings were instantly recognizable, and no serious museum of contemporary art was complete without at least one hanging on its walls. Wayne Thiebaud, who died on Saturday at 101, painted sweets, clowns and bow ties, and somehow managed to capture the essence of his era in work that was deceptively smart, wry and engaging.
Legendary California Painter Wayne Thiebaud Has Died at 101

Thiebaud’s paintings of cakes, pinball machines, and cityscapes have fetched up to $20 million, and the painter who passed away on Christmas Day, continued to lecture at UC Davis well past the age of 100. The celebrated paintings of artist Wayne Thiebaud have been reproduced in homes across California...
The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
