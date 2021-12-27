Wayne Thiebaud, 1920–2021

At the end of 2021, it is time to look back over the year and acknowledge the elephant in the room: Everything is a metaverse now, and it’s a total nightmare. The current Bachelorette season just aired its finale, the second in two Bachelorette seasons where contestants from previous installments in the franchise returned to helm their own run, and next week The Bachelor will return with its titular role filled by a contestant from that just-wrapped season. The Bravo reality shows are less focused on inter-franchise crossovers, but there are now so many Below Decks and Real Housewives that at almost no point during the year do you need to be without a brand-new episode from some corner of those Bravoverses. (The same is true for Drag Race, a reality series once treasured for its relative scarcity that has now ballooned into a perpetual state of shantay-it’s-staying.) This month, The Book of Boba Fett will pick up one thread of where The Mandalorian left off in the Star Wars universe, and 1883 has arrived as a new branch of the nascent Yellowstone narrative world. Selling Sunset has added Selling Tampa, and it seems all but inevitable that we’ll get Selling Austin or something similar before too long. On Disney+’s Hawkeye, a previously unannounced actor entered the series, suggesting not just that a previously known character is now a part of this Hawkeye story but also that the Disney+ Marvel shows exist in the same universe as the Netflix Marvel shows as well as the current Marvel movies. Hooray/mind-blown emoji/uuughhhhhh.

