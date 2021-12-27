ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman Trailer Dances Around That Riddling Little Freak Paul Dano

By Rebecca Alter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, Monday, December 27, 1:15 p.m.: There’s a new trailer out for The Batman, and it’s called “The Bat and the Cat,” a phrase that carries with it the extreme cringe energy of Robert Pattinson saying “So the lion fell in love with the lamb” in Twilight. The phrase “has a...

The Atlantic

The Scariest Movie of the Year Isn’t a Horror Movie

The Humans features no ghosts, monsters, or poltergeists. It’s not set inside a haunted house, an abandoned building, or a tract of shadowy woods. And yet, it might be the scariest movie of the year. Based on Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play, and adapted and directed by Karam himself, The Humans...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Zoë Kravitz
Colin Farrell
Matt Reeves
Robert Pattinson
Paul Dano
Andy Serkis
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#The Bat Signal#Nux Bros#Gotham#Riddler
/Film

The Matrix Resurrections Review: Lana Wachowski Reboots The Series With A Funny, Ultra-Meta Sequel

"Warner Bros. wants a 'Matrix 4,' and they're going to make it with or without you." That's a (paraphrased) line from "The Matrix Resurrections," and it should tell you all you need to know about Lana Wachowski's incredibly funny meta-sequel/reboot. "The Matrix Revolutions," the third film in the original trilogy, seemingly wrapped up the story, killing off main characters and bringing an end to the long-running machine vs. human war. What more was there to say?
MOVIES
dailyplanetdc.com

New trailer for ‘The Batman’ debuts

Catwoman and Batman take center stage in the latest “The Batman” trailer. Robert Patinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman is set to star opposite Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC’s upcoming blockbuster, which is set for release March 4, 2021. From Warner Bros....
MOVIES
Vulture

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club Director, Has Died

Jean-Marc Vallée — the Canadian filmmaker, writer, director, and producer behind such works as Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies — has died. He was 58. Deadline is reporting that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City on December 26. Vallée began his career directing music videos. In the ’90s, he expanded working into feature films in Quebec. His debut film, Black List (Liste Noire), was nominated for nine Genie Awards. His next film, C.R.A.Z.Y., won five Genies — including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. His 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club earned acting Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. Vallée began collaborating with Reese Witherspoon with 2014’s Wild. He would move into television with HBO’s Big Little Lies, on which he and Witherspoon served as producers along with Nicole Kidman and others. His next HBO series, Sharp Objects, won Vallée a DGA Award and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Batman
Movies
Cats
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Return

Production is now underway on DC's Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film's titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it's been anyone's guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that "the bat's out the bag."
MOVIES
bulletin-news.com

The New Batman Trailer Gives us an Insight into the Riddler

Catwoman’s “thing” for stray kittens and the Riddler’s fondness for FaceTime are both shown in a new teaser for The Batman. Robert Pattinson plays Batman, Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman, and Paul Dano plays the Riddler in this grittier take on Batman. The two-and-a-half-minute teaser, dubbed “The...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Director Matt Reeves Sparks Intrigue in New Riddled 'The Batman' Poster

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared a new teaser for the latest DC film. The latest teaser features a series of hints including Riddler’s fingerprints and trademark imprints. In a tweet, Reeves posted a motion poster accompanied by the caption “Question everything.” The promo poster sees the silhouette...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Vengeance Equals Justice in the New Batman Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has surprised fans with a new The Batman trailer, which features lots more footage from the highly-anticipated movie. Titled “The Bat and The Cat,” you can watch the new Batman trailer using the player below!. Opening in theaters on March 4, 2022, The Batman stars...
MOVIES
sacramentosun.com

Latest 'The Batman' trailer features more Catwoman interaction

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): A new action-packed trailer for 'The Batman' has dropped on Monday, featuring more of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. "Your family has a history...
MOVIES
97.5 KISS FM

‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals More Of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman

Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman. This time, we get to see more of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman as she exchanges blows with the Caped Crusader — as well as a couple of clawed quips. "The Bat and the Cat—it's got a nice ring," says Selina Kyle in one close encounter.
MOVIES

