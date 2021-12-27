ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz van is nearly ready for its big debut

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen is nearly ready to show the world the production version of the ID.Buzz concept it unveiled in 2017. Fully electric, the retro-inspired van starred in a short video published on the firm's social media channels ahead of a full introduction planned for 2022. The 17-second flick seemingly highlights...

www.autoblog.com

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Capacities Revealed!

We've known for some time that Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is going to offer two battery sizes, a standard-range battery and an extended-range battery. Take a guess as to which one delivers more driving range. Okay, that sass out of the way, we can finally report what those battery sizes will be, thanks to a livestreamed Ford event outlining the Lightning's details this week that was quickly seized on by F150gen14 forum members.
Green Car Reports

VW confirms ID.California electric camper van

Volkswagen last week confirmed a camper version of its upcoming ID.Buzz electric van. Dubbed ID.California, the electric camper van was mentioned in a VW business update as a new "model derivative" to be manufactured at its Hanover, Germany, commercial-vehicle factory. That language, along with VW's previous confirmation that ID.Buzz models will be built in Hanover, indicates the California will be just one of several ID.Buzz variants, alongside passenger and cargo versions.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
ccenterdispatch.com

What Electric Cars Does Volvo Make?

Volvo introduced its first all-electric model, the XC40 Recharge, in 2020 but has announced its intention to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 and to be fully carbon neutral by 2040. For now, Volvo offers two EV models along with a slate of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars. Here’s a rundown of electrified Volvo models that you can purchase today. The MSRPs listed below are base prices and do not include destination charges, nor do they reflect any state and federal incentives, rebates, or credits.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Has A New Way To Keep The Diesel Engine Alive

Remember diesel? It was the fuel we used to find in a handful of passenger vehicles and SUVs until around 2015 when Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche got caught using software to cheat emissions tests with engines that ran on the stuff. After that, it was all downhill for diesel as one-by-one, everyone from BMW to Jaguar started dropping diesel from their lineups. Now, the number of diesel engines available in the US can be counted on one hand, and you'll only find them as options on a few select trucks. But in a curious turn of events, VW isn't giving up on diesel entirely.
SlashGear

Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.
Pistonheads

VW touts cleverer diesel engines, better tech

Volkswagen has delivered not one but two good news stories this week. The first aims to alleviate climate change, by introducing diesel engines that can run on green fuels; the second will help Golf drivers change their own climate more easily, with a major update to the infotainment system. Volkswagen...
