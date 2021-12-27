ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews work to rescue family of bears in Virginia tree

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wild sight in Chesapeake, Virginia, brought out rescue crews after a family of bears made themselves at home in the branches of a tree.

The four black bears are up a tree, fittingly, on Bruin Drive, and police and animal control officers closed down the street as they tried to remove the bears, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpAXC_0dWtcVI400
Crews respond to bears in tree in Virginia. Emergency crews work to help four black bears up a tree in Chesapeake, Va. (Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education)

The bears, described as a mother and her three cubs, were first spotted up the tree Monday morning, and residents were asked to stay in their homes by crews at the scene, WAVY reported.

In a Facebook post, one animal rescue group involved warned that “Black bears can be extremely unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs. This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area.”

Virginia Department of Wildlife plans to prevent people in the area from entering until the bears come down from the tree instead of tranquilizing them, WAVY reported. The bears will likely stay in the tree until nightfall.

