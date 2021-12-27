ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes pour in for Tutu in Cape Town

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africans paid tribute to anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond...

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu, the world's 'moral conscience,' dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of the country's past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country's moral conscience.
Tributes pour in for Archbishop Desmond Tutu after he dies aged 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an activist who was one of the driving forces behind ending apartheid in South Africa, has died at the age of 90. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news and his passing as “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
Soweto residents pay homage to neighbour Desmond Tutu

A few white plastic chairs in front of his house and umbrellas to shield the midday heat, neighbours in Soweto, South Africa's bustling township where Desmond Tutu lived during apartheid, on Wednesday paid tribute to the fearless cleric. Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday aged 90. "He used to tell me 'go to school, you must fight for your rights knowing exactly what you are fighting for'," recalls Linda Malinda, now 63. She still resides in the same house she stayed in with her parents back then, in the 1970s, just a few metres from the anti-apartheid icon's house in the township, a crucible of the struggle against a brutal minority regime.
Tutu's body lies in state for second day in S.Africa

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu lay in state on Friday for a second day, giving South Africans a final chance to pay tribute on the eve of his funeral. South Africa is marking a week of mourning for Tutu, with the country's multi-coloured flag flying at half-mast nationwide and ceremonies taking place every day until the funeral.
Obituary: Desmond Tutu - South Africa's rebellious priest

Desmond Tutu was the smiling South African archbishop whose irrepressible personality won him friends and admirers around the world. As a high-profile black churchman he was inevitably drawn into the struggle against white-minority rule but always insisted his motives were religious, not political. He was appointed by Nelson Mandela to...
Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dies at 90

South Africa began a week of mourning events for anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, on Monday as tributes poured in from across the world for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate. Former US president Barack Obama, the country's first Black leader, hailed Tutu as a "moral compass".
African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead

African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa s brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country.But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize winner's support for issues they're uncomfortable with, such as his support for LGBTQ rights democratic freedoms and environmental issues.Tutu died Sunday at age 90. His casket is to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town where the public is invited to file past to pay their respects...
