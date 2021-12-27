Chick-Fil-A gets permit finalized for northwest Bakersfield location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in northwest Bakersfield are moving forward.
The company’s permit was finalized on Dec. 20, according to the city. The chain will tear down the existing building and build a new restaurant with dual drive-thru windows.
The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the lot at the Northwest Promenade off Rosedale Highway, at the former location of Pier 1.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1