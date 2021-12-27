Chick-Fil-A gets permit finalized for northwest Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in northwest Bakersfield are moving forward.

The company’s permit was finalized on Dec. 20, according to the city. The chain will tear down the existing building and build a new restaurant with dual drive-thru windows.

The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the lot at the Northwest Promenade off Rosedale Highway, at the former location of Pier 1.

