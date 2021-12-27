ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-Fil-A gets permit finalized for northwest Bakersfield location

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in northwest Bakersfield are moving forward.

The company’s permit was finalized on Dec. 20, according to the city. The chain will tear down the existing building and build a new restaurant with dual drive-thru windows.

The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the lot at the Northwest Promenade off Rosedale Highway, at the former location of Pier 1.

KGET

Dustin’s Diner raises $20,000 for Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner raised $20,000 for the Bakersfield Homeless Center through their annual holiday fundraiser. Volunteers presented the Bakersfield Homeless Center with the proceeds from the fundraiser on Wednesday. From Dec. 16 through the 23rd, the Diner sold hot chocolate, cider and cookies on Haggin Oaks Boulevard. Dustin’s Diner raised $5,000 more […]
KGET

Bakersfield City School District set to distribute free at-home rapid COVID tests to all students on Jan. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Public Health will be distributing free at-home antigen rapid COVID-19 tests to the Bakersfield City School District next week, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. All BCSD schools are set to distribute their shipments on Thursday, Jan. 6, according to a letter sent to parents. […]
KGET

This robot is a server at a Clovis IHOP

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A robot is waiting tables at an IHOP in Clovis, helping reduce the workload for the restaurant’s human staff members. The robot, colored in IHOP blue and white, takes food and drinks to customers at the iHOP at Sierra Vista Mall. Manager Maria Cantoriano says the robot helps keep the business […]
KGET

BPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run collision last week. On Dec. 23 around 10:01 p.m. in the area of 24th and G streets, a white work-style truck was involved in a crash that left the other party with […]
KGET

December rainfall in Bakersfield was significantly above average: Should you be using your sprinklers?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In response to the state’s worsening drought, both the City of Bakersfield and Cal Water Service placed Bakersfield under water restrictions last month. Now, the recent rain is tightening those restrictions. “Since Oct. 1, we’ve picked up 3.48 inches in the gauge,” 17 News Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said. “Normally, we […]
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will reopen Wednesday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page. Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the post said. The ski resort closes at 4 p.m. Alta Sierra said in the post to take either […]
KGET

Three shot, leaving juvenile dead and two others injured in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday night leaving a 17-year-old dead, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called out for reports of a shooting on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to the department. When officers arrived […]
KGET

Bike through HolidayLights at CALM on Jan. 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enjoy a bike ride through holiday lights and winter scenery at the California Living Museum this weekend. On Sunday, CALM is teaming up with Bike Bakersfield for a one-hour holiday bike ride from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per rider. Parking and ticket sales begin at 4:30 p.m. All […]
KGET

Man killed in stabbing on Wilson Road in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south Bakersfield in June has been identified as Dale Eugene Jones, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened June 14 at about 12:26 a.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Road. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests […]
KGET

Man arrested in connection to 8 robberies in the last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to eight robberies that all happened over the span of a month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Dec. 29, police arrested Jaleyn Prevost, 22, of Bakersfield, according to BPD. He faces charges for robbing the following locations: Robbery of the Chevron Gas […]
KGET

At least 2 people wounded in Olmo Court shooting, Bakersfield police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Bakersfield police said two people were shot and at least one of them suffered major injuries. No other details were immediately […]
