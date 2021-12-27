ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani sports sweats and a coat as she boards a private airplane with Blake Shelton in LA... after first Christmas as a married couple

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

They celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife after saying 'I do' over the summer.

And Gwen Stefani packed up a few things as she boarded a private airplane with Blake Shelton in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The 52-year-old singer looked cozy wearing sweats and a jacket while her country crooner beau trailed behind carrying a massive framed gift after enjoying the holiday season with her children in Southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X2nt_0dWtcKpJ00
Travel time: Gwen Stefani packed up a few things as she boarded a private airplane with Blake Shelton in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon

Gwen rocked a classic red vintage Coca-Cola T-shirt and an over-sized denim jacked lined with fur as she stormed the tarmac at the airport.

She opted for extreme comfort wearing navy blue sweatpants with yellow writing scrawled across her legs, in addition to a pair of white chunky boots.

Her platinum blonde tresses were tied up into a tight ponytail and she carried a pet pooch in her arms.

Blake followed closely behind wearing a blue plaid shirt with a trusty pair of jeans, a baseball hat and brown shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3eqq_0dWtcKpJ00
Picture perfect: The 52-year-old singer looked cozy wearing sweats and a jacket while her country crooner beau trailed behind carrying a massive framed gift after enjoying the holiday season with her children in Southern California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oN0Bn_0dWtcKpJ00
Tis the season: The couple was in great spirits the day before as they celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife

The couple was in great spirits the day before as they celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife

Their big day finally happened in the most intimate way with a handful of friends and family at 'Gwen's Chapel' on Blake's ranch in in Mill Creek, Oklahoma, in July.

Stefani's children played a pivotal role in her wedding as they signed off as witnesses to their nuptials.

She enlisted the help of her oldest sons, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 12, to make the wedding official, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhMkq_0dWtcKpJ00
Family forever: Gwen Stefani's children played a pivotal role in her wedding to Blake Shelton as they signed off as witnesses to their Oklahoma nuptials

While their longtime friend and former judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, wasn't able to attend, Carson Daly served as the officiant of the wedding on July 3.

The outlet reported that the document confirmed Daly was 'an ordained minister for Universal Life Church in Johnston County, OK.'

The couple said their vows in front of just 40 guests because they 'didn't want a circus,' according to PEOPLE magazine sources.

'They purposely kept the wedding simple. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones,' the insider added.

This marks Gwen's second marriage. She filed for divorce from Gavin in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage and 20 years of dating following reports he cheated on her with their family nanny, Mindy Mann.

Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert for four years before finalizing a divorce in 2015, the same year he began dating Gwen. He was also previously married to Kaynette Gern for three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMJI5_0dWtcKpJ00
Buddies: While their longtime friend and former judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, wasn't able to attend, Carson Daly served as the officiant of the wedding on July 3

