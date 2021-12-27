ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Poland legend Robert Lewandowski’s incredible £7million apartment in Warsaw complete with a golf simulator

By Toby Gannon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI knows where his roots are.

Despite being based in Germany since 2010, the Bayern Munich striker was happy to splash £7million on a deluxe pad in his home city of Warsaw back in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pk4tz_0dWtcEWx00
Robert Lewandowski owns a stunning apartment in Warsaw that cost £7m Credit: CEN/ Zlota44
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nwr8X_0dWtcEWx00
Lewandowski's apartment comes equipped with a golf simulator Credit: CEN/ Zlota44
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183Zi7_0dWtcEWx00
The deluxe pad comes with access to a state-of-the-art sports and recreation centre Credit: CEN/ Zlota44

Standard flats in the Zlota 44 tower block range between £242,000 to £1.9m, with the more pricey apartments costing up to £7m.

Polish-American architect Daniel Libeskind designed the 192-metre tall block and ensured the property was fully stocked with all Lewandowski will need.

There's a state-of-the-art sports and recreation centre, a private cinema, golf simulator and wine tasting room, according to Luxurious Magazine.

Lewandowski, who rakes in about £352-000-per-week, said: "Choosing my new apartment was based on practical considerations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jtBe_0dWtcEWx00
The living room is spacious and comfortable
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvGz3_0dWtcEWx00
The flat boasts incredible views of the city of Warsaw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRIpQ_0dWtcEWx00
The bedroom boasts floor to ceiling windows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsPlI_0dWtcEWx00
Standard flats in the Zlota 44 tower block range between £242,000 to £1.9m, with the more pricey apartments costing up to £7m
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q8Em_0dWtcEWx00
A grand piano sits in a reception room

He continued: "The tower provides some of the best residences in Poland, whilst the sports and recreation centre allows me to complete my training program in the highest quality surroundings.

"It is important in my profession to always have world-class training facilities on-hand and now I’m just a short elevator ride from a full-size swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, luxury spa area, as well as treatment and massage rooms.

"This was essential for me as it allows me at any given moment to complete my training program in the best surroundings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155QGz_0dWtcEWx00
Lewandowski bought the apartment back in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ANOa_0dWtcEWx00
Lewandowski is originally from Warsaw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AccLP_0dWtcEWx00
The home boasts modern decor throughout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJeLx_0dWtcEWx00
Robert Lewandowski takes a cheeky picture of and wife Anna as they work out together Credit: CEN / Robert Lewandowki

