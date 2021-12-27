ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid restrictions ‘might not even be introduced in new year’ as Sajid Javid praises booster uptake to fight Omicron

By Niamh Cavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

COVID restrictions might not be introduced in the new year after the Health Secretary praised the booster uptake in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Health chiefs along with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary reportedly met today and agreed to wait another week to see the results of the vaccination programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnWMm_0dWtcDeE00
Covid restrictions might not be introduced in the new year Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwMyf_0dWtcDeE00
The Health Secretary praised the booster uptake in the fight against the Omicron variant Credit: Reuters

It comes as a string of hugely positive studies show Omicron IS milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70 per cent lower than with Delta.

Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and offer the best chance to get through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

The Sun's Jabs Army campaign is helping get the vital extra vaccines in Brits' arms to ward off the need for any new restrictions.

"Well, we look at the data on a daily basis," the Health Secretary told Sky News this afternoon.

"We get the very best advice from our scientists, NHS and we put all that together."

The Health Secretary went on to say that although there is some uncertainty growing around the Omicron variant that it is growing fast and that 90% of all new infections in England are the new strain.

"We think some 90% of cases now across England are this now Omicron variant. It shows you just how quickly it has spread."

Mr Javid then urged Brits to be cautious and get their booster jabs to protect their communities.

"Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least," he said.

"While there is still a lot of uncertainty around this new variant, we do know that our very best form of defence is vaccination."

Thousands of Brits came out over the festive period to have their vaccines and booster shots.

There were more than 12,000 reported vaccinations on Christmas Day, including more than 10,000 top-up doses, and 24,078 on Boxing Day, including 20,278 top-ups.

Over the last three days, a total of 321,036 people have tested positive for the virus.

On December 25, a further 113,628 cases were recorded and on December 26 this was 108,893.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid today said that the majority of people in hospital with Covid are unvaccinated.

Also today, Mr Sajid also announced that no new Covid restrictions would be imposed before January 1, saving New Year's Eve festivities.

Millions of Brits let out a collective sigh of relief as the Health Secretary confirmed they could welcome in the New Year surrounded by friends and loved ones.

"There will be no further measures before the new year.

"We won't be taking any further measures. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations", Javid said.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

France suffers Europe’s highest EVER daily Covid case total at 208,000 with 70% of intensive care patients unvaccinated

FRANCE has seen Europe's highest ever daily Covid cases after recording 208,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. Health officials are scrambling to roll-out the booster program with Omicron responsible for a massive spike in infections - but hospital admissions are still well below the peak seen during the first wave of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Daily Mail

Soaring Omicron leaves Christmas hanging in the balance: Cases of new variant rise 50% in 24 hours while Covid infections top 80,000 for FOURTH time since start of pandemic... after Sajid Javid hints UK may need lockdown BEFORE Dec 25

Britain has recorded 82,886 Covid cases as Sajid Javid has refused to rule out another lockdown before Christmas and SAGE advisers told government officials that mixing of households should be banned 'very soon'. The number of cases has risen by 32,473, or 64.4 per cent, in seven days. But is...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 12,133 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, although the true number is likely to be far higher. Asked about possible new measures to slow the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Booster#Jabs Army#Brits#Sky News#Nhs
BBC

No new Covid rules in England before new year - Javid

There will be no further Covid restrictions in England before the new year, Sajid Javid has said. But the health secretary said people should "remain cautious" and celebrate outside on New Year's Eve if possible. "When we get into the new year, of course we will see then whether we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Sajid Javid: No further Covid restrictions in England before 2022

The Health Secretary has, however, urged people to be ‘cautious’ when celebrating the arrival of 2022. The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data. Sajid Javid said “people should remain cautious” and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

Sajid Javid hits out as Parkrun cancels events in Wales due to restrictions

The Health Secretary said restricting outdoor exercise is not justified or proportionate. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he “cannot see how restricting outdoor exercise is justified or proportionate” after Parkrun cancelled its running clubs in Wales because of the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Mr Javid hit out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson urges New Year partygoers to take Covid test despite shortage

Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests as the Prime Minister urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply issue is hitting the UK as people again struggled to get tests through pharmacies or delivered to their home.Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out the issues in a call with a Tory MP, acknowledging there is not a quick fix to a problem caused by global demand.Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, has said patients are often unable to find Covid-19 tests in chemists because of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s mismatched rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Covid testing in tatters as Sajid Javid blames huge surge in demand

Sajid Javid has told MPs there will be "no quick fix" to the growing Covid testing crisis, with officials warning that the system will be overwhelmed within days. On Wednesday, Mr Javid, the Health Secretary, privately admitted that there was a worldwide shortage of tests. Business leaders have warned of an effective New Year lockdown as workers unable to get tested are forced to stay at home.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Nightmare’ national testing shortage fuelling NHS staffing crisis

An acute shortage of Covid tests is preventing healthcare staff from coming into work, NHS sources have warned, as hospitals in England treat more than 10,000 patients for the virus for the first time since March.Thousands of NHS workers are stuck in isolation or unable to enter clinics because of persistent supply problems with lateral flow and PCR tests.Hospital chiefs were warned about “patchy” access to tests at a top-level meeting on Wednesday, and told to “be patient” while the supply issue was resolved.It came as the UK saw another record increase of 183,037 new cases.Boris Johnson repeated his call...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid statement as cases reach record levels

The First Minister of Scotland is due to give an update on Covid restrictions as case numbers reach record highs.The festive period has seen daily cases climb to more than 8,000, with the most recorded since the start of the pandemic on Boxing Day – 11,030.In response to the surge in cases, the Scottish Government introduced new measures on December 26 which included one-metre physical distancing at large events, with limits of 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.New rules on social gatherings then came in on Monday, with meetings limited to three households at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
287K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy