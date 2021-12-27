ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OWEN: 4-H Photography Contest

By Greg Owen OSU Extension
McAlester News
 3 days ago

This event has been scheduled for Feb. 3 with entries due to the OSU Extension office by 5 p.m. These exhibits consist of photos taken by the individual exhibitors. A photo can be entered only one year. Individuals can exhibit in only one level, and may enter only one exhibit per...

