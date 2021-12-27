OWEN: 4-H Photography Contest

Jeff and Tina Noelle of Ponca City were the grand prize winners in the Santa Buck Giveaway Drawing held Tuesday night at the Chamber Office. Over 1 million tickets were distributed in this annual Chamber of Commerce Retail Event. A total of $13,250.00 in Santa Bucks were given out this year. The Chamber had over 90 retail participants. This is considered one of the largest retail events in the State of Oklahoma. Thank you to KLOR, KPNC, 1047 THE BULL AND WBBZ Radio stations for announcing the ticket numbers. Shown with Jeff and Tina are the Chamber Executive Committee and Staff including Garrett Bowers, Shasta Scott, Wendy Stobbe, Rick Hancock, Tiffany Hermann, Kaleb Combs and Zach Trantham.
Comments / 0