OWEN: 4-H Photography Contest

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "A home design trend that will be popular next year is centered on the modern interpretation of Parisian-inspired designs," says Kelley Carter, Bloomingdale's fashion director for home. "This will come to life in our Bloomingdale's curation through designs in dreamy pastel colors and sleek metallics for a futuristic yet warm and inviting atmosphere. There will also be elements of surrealism, with pieces that can create a glowing effect via the combination of natural light and translucent materials."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO