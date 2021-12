MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 40-year-old Manhattan man is facing criminal charges after police say he jumped on the hood of a moving car during a fight over fishing poles. According to the Riley Co. Police Dept., their agency filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th St. at 10:38 a.m. Christmas Eve.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO