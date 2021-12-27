ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chaim Walder, haredi Orthodox children’s book author who was accused of sexual abuse, found dead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Chaim Walder, an Israeli haredi Orthodox children’s book author who was accused last month of sexual abuse by several teenage girls, was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide, according to Israeli news reports. Walder was 53 years old. After a successful career as a...

