The Louisiana migration to Gainesville continued with the addition of Bri Wade. Wade was named the Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Football Events on Tuesday. She spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with Napier at Louisiana, where she held the title of “director of on-campus recruiting” and played a vital role in landing the No. 1 class in the Sun Belt in back-to-back years. Wade’s role is similar to the one Lee Davis held at Florida and will be critical in all official and unofficial on-campus visits. Wade won’t serve as a primary recruiter, but, along with Katie Turner, will be the brains behind a prospective athlete’s experience in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO