The former Rita's Ice in Shelton will be home to a new frozen dessert this spring, when Dave's Gourmet Paletas opens its second store in the River Road space. Owner Dave Rock says he's aiming for a March debut for the shop specializing in Mexican ice pops, less than a year after he opened his inaugural location in Fairfield. The Post Road business, which opened shortly before Memorial Day, quickly gained a loyal following for the hand-crafted treats, available in dozens of gourmet flavors and customized with dips, drizzles and toppings.

SHELTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO