Advisory: Very cold temperatures this week

The weather is turning bitterly cold and we could see subzero temperatures this weekend, frostbite could be a real threat for people to be aware of. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says frostbite is when different body parts are freezing, which can lead to permanent body damage and possible amputation. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio the extremities that are the most susceptible to frostbite include the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. The beginning stages of frostbite include a reddish color and painful looking skin. The more advanced stages include white or yellowish-grey skin, with firm or a waxy texture and the infected body part will feel numb.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 MINUTES AGO