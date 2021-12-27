Advisory: Very cold temperatures this week

This morning`s below freezing temperatures combined with yesterday`s melted snow at lower elevations will result in icy conditions and potentially hazardous travel conditions this morning and potentially into the afternoon, especially where roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
It looks like we will dodge any large snow storms in 2021, but that’s gonna change as soon as the calendar flips!. The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant snow fall for Saturday, January 1st, 2022. They have about 70% confidence in most of seeing between 5″ and 7″. Is that a blizzard of epic proportions? No! But it’s surely significant and will effect travel. Additionally, the snow will be of a more fluffy variety than that HEAVY, WET snow we had on Tuesday!
South Dakota Urban Indian Health halting free rapid COVID-19 tests. First skiers & snowboarders hop aboard Great Bear's new chairlift. Urban Indian Health pausing free COVID-19 test giveaway. Hy-vee grocery stores to add security guards in 2022. Where does the Ravnsborg impeachment process go from here?. System failure: 2-year-old dies...
The weather is turning bitterly cold and we could see subzero temperatures this weekend, frostbite could be a real threat for people to be aware of. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says frostbite is when different body parts are freezing, which can lead to permanent body damage and possible amputation. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio the extremities that are the most susceptible to frostbite include the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. The beginning stages of frostbite include a reddish color and painful looking skin. The more advanced stages include white or yellowish-grey skin, with firm or a waxy texture and the infected body part will feel numb.
Waves of snow will move through the area until late in the day. Roads will be slick during the morning and afternoon commutes, so drive safely. Daytime highs will be reached this morning then fall below zero (some of the area won’t get above zero) as arctic air pours back in. Wind chills will stay well below zero especially to the east-northeast. Wind chills in Billings will hover between 15 and 20 below.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We are getting a slight break in the cold temperatures, but they will return again just in time for the new year. As temperatures tumble over the next couple of days, you’ll want to make sure your car can handle the bitter cold.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather.
From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes.
“This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.”
He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994.
Every...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year!
Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon.
Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center
Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storms is approaching.
New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day.
After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in by early afternoon.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning.
Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amount along the lakeshore.
While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected.
IDAHO FALLS — This week’s frequent snowfall is expected to finally let up late Friday afternoon, but it will be followed by an extreme drop in temperatures. Across the region, temperatures will drop below zero on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a...
Well, we once again smashed our morning low temperature in Lafayette at 73°. We'll once again challenge the record tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s. It'll be a mild and muggy night with light sprinkles/mist possible at times.
CINCINNATI — Looking ahead to New Year's Eve weather in Cincinnati. Showers are ending in Cincinnati for now; however, a lingering shower or two will be possible through the morning hours Thursday. The weather will improve this afternoon with things drying up under mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will...
Comments / 0