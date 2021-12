PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job this week, according to a new report from NFL Network on Tuesday. The Jaguars are looking to fill their vacancy after firing Urban Meyer, who didn’t even last a full season in Jacksonville. The #Jaguars' interview with former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to happen this week, per source. So along with requests for #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles and #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Jacksonville's search for Urban Meyer's successor is off and running. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero)...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO