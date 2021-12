The entire football world lost a titan on Tuesday evening when the NFL announced the passing of coaching and broadcasting legend, John Madden. He was 85 years old. Madden’s name is synonymous with the football world. After leading the Raiders to 10-straight winning seasons, he took to the booth where the entire country welcomed him into their homes every week. This was all on top of creating his namesake video game franchise that has become one of the country’s most-popular games over the past 25+ years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO