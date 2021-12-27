Things to do this January

Every year, the streets ring with the same lilting song. Sweet, nostalgic, hopeful; “Auld Lang Syne” has become an absolute tradition in New Year’s Eve celebrations. And so, we sing. Or, at least, we sing the first couple of lines and politely mumble the rest into our champagne glasses. Despite its vast popularity, it’s a song that very few people can actually recite the entirety of. The song, of course, derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns; now set to the tune of a traditional folk song. Burns never intended his work to act as a farewell...
Comments / 0