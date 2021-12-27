ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do this January

DFW Community News
 5 days ago

JAN 7-15 WINNIE THE POOH, KIDS Weekends, Theatre...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Things to do in the garden this week

• Resolve to keep a garden journal in 2021. Jot down daily weather observations. Always note correct names of new plant acquisitions. Digital photos preserve records of seasonal events. • Quarantine new gift plants until you determine they do not harbor insect pests or diseases. • Recycle your Christmas tree...
GARDENING
greensboro.com

Things to do this Christmas weekend

With many places closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Sunday might be a good time to admire holiday lights and decorations. Here are some options.
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Review

Olivia Colman gives a gripping, multi-layered performance as an enigmatic middle-aged woman, who seems haunted by her past, in the tense drama THE LOST DAUGHTER. THE LOST DAUGHTER is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her decision to cast Colman proves to be a brilliant one, as Colman’s remarkable performance makes the film.
MOVIES
E! News

Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

Colorful Rainbow Yarn Art Ideas for Kids

Today we are making a rainbow out of yarn for the prettiest and most colorful yarn art idea for kids of all ages. Even younger kids like preschooler and Kindergartners will love this easy art project.... Continue on to full article...
DESIGN
The Independent

Harry Potter fans moved to tears by Return to Hogwarts’ poignant tribute to Alan Rickman

Harry Potter fans have shared their emotion reactions as the newly released reunion special paid tribute to some of the franchise’s late stars.Among the actors to have been commemorated in the special are Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, and Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy.Rickman died of cancer in 2016, at the age of 69. McCrory died of cancer earlier this year, aged 52.Also absent from the special was Vernon Dursley actor Richard Griffiths, who died in 2013 following complications from heart surgery. John Hurt and Richard Harris are also among the Harry Potter stars to have passed...
MOVIES
The Independent

Return to Hogwarts review: Harry Potter reunion is filled with magical moments

“We were strong for each other,” Emma Watson says of her co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, in the Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts. Sky’s programme celebrating 20 years since the first film was released brings together the original cast and crew in a poignant trip down memory lane. In between the fun moments – awkward kiss scenes, actors young and old goofing around on set – there are genuinely profound insights into how the cast dealt with astronomical levels of fame, and what it meant to be a part of a worldwide cultural phenomenon. We begin,...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘People forget what she took on’: Harry Potter cast address how Emma Watson almost quit film franchise

Sky’s Harry Potter celebration Return to Hogwarts addresses how Emma Watson once came close to quitting her role as Hermione Granger.In the special, released on 1 January 2022, the cast and filmmakers go over their favourite memories of the beloved film franchise, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. As the programme reaches the Order of the Phoenix film, director David Yates recalls how producer David Heyman and the studio warned him that Watson “wasn’t sure if she wants to come back”. “People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it,” Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton says....
MOVIES
The Independent

The Beatles’ film producer Denis O’Dell dies at his home in Spain

Denis O’Dell, who was a producer of some of The Beatles’ most famous films, has died at his home in Spain.  He was 98.Mr O’Dell passed away at his house in Almeria where he had lived for 40 years, his daughter Denise O’Dell confirmed.“He was an amazing man and perhaps an unsung hero of the Beatles era,” his daughter told The Independent.He was an associate producer on the 1964 film ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, the band’s first film, and ‘How I Won The War’, in which John Lennon acted.He also produced the 1967 film ‘Magical Mystery Tour’.An accomplished film industry...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Is Most Compelling at Its Most Bittersweet: TV Review

It should become clear within a minute of pressing play on HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” 20th Anniversary special (“Return to Hogwarts”) whether you’re in or out for the nearly 2-hour special to come. The dreamy opening evokes the canny, warm charm of a Christmas commercial, to the familiar tune of John Williams’ iconic score (with an extra helping of jingle bells for good measure). The camera homes in on actors Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) enjoying a crisp winter’s day at their own quiet leisure before noticing envelopes bearing their names,...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson make you want to turn back the clock! Strike at midnight to see if you can ring in all the sneaky switches!. The fun musical-comedy duo were prepping for their 2022 celebration special, "Miley's New Year's Eve...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Auld Lang Syne lyrics: All the words to sing on New Year’s Eve as world rings in 2022

Every year, the streets ring with the same lilting song. Sweet, nostalgic, hopeful; “Auld Lang Syne” has become an absolute tradition in New Year’s Eve celebrations. And so, we sing. Or, at least, we sing the first couple of lines and politely mumble the rest into our champagne glasses. Despite its vast popularity, it’s a song that very few people can actually recite the entirety of. The song, of course, derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns; now set to the tune of a traditional folk song. Burns never intended his work to act as a farewell...
MUSIC
DFW Community News

