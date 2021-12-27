ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Twisted Root presents Tossed and Sauced

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

When burger restaurant Twisted Root set up shop last...

plano.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Seared Scallops with Newburg Sauce

To make Newburg sauce, in a small saucepan over medium heat, combine soup, cream, sherry, and seafood seasoning and cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Sprinkle scallops with salt and pepper and sauté 3 to 4 minutes per side...
RECIPES
cityline.tv

Holiday leg of lamb with mint sauce

Jason Parsons shares his favourite holiday meal from childhood: leg of lamb with mint sauce. "Every time we went to visit my grandmother, every Sunday ti was roast leg of lamb."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sauced#Oven#Burger#Pizzas#Food Drink#Twisted Root
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Mimosas with a holiday twist

Start off Christmas brunch this year with a fun holiday spin on the classic mimosa. The tart yet sweet red juice of cranberries mixed with your favorite champagne is a delicious concoction perfect for the holidays. Christmas is many Alaskans’ favorite time of the year, and this is especially true...
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

What Is Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is a flavored malt beverage available in both canned and bottled versions. It is produced by the Boston Beer Company, which makes Samuel Adams beer. There are various flavors of Twisted Tea, including black cherry, peach, raspberry, and strawberry. The Tea is carbonated and has an alcohol content of 5.5% by volume.
DRINKS
EatingWell

Meatballs in Spiced Tomato Sauce

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add cumin and cinnamon; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in soup, broth and meatballs and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are heated through, about 20 minutes. Serve over couscous, sprinkled with parsley, if desired.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegnews.com

Root Vegetable Vegan Bowls with Creamy Peanut Sauce

In need of a quick, minimal-cooking-involved meal? Try this simple and nutritious bowl from the Effortless Vegan for a quick weeknight meal. 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes. 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed. 3 cups broccoli florets. 2 tablespoons avocado oil. ½ teaspoon...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Caviar is the Holidays Best Friend

By Steven Doyle A few delicacies we associate with the holidays includes lobster, champagne and caviar. Perhaps it’s due to their decadence and hopes for prosperity in the new year. We certainly feel... Continue on to full article...
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

What is Eel Sauce

There are a few different types of eel sauce, but the most common is made from soy sauce, sugar, and mirin (a kind of rice wine). Eel sauce is used as a dipping sauce for sushi or condiment for other dishes. It has a salty, sweet, and slightly sour flavor that pairs well with most Japanese cuisine.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bangor Daily News

This boozy sauce is a great holiday dessert topper

Sweet and zippy, red wine pepper sauce perks up vanilla ice cream, a plate of pears, cheesecake, a wedge of brie, pound cake — you name it. And it isn’t too late to make it as a holiday gift for friends and hosts. My neighbor John makes this...
FOOD & DRINKS
RecipeGirl

Chicken with Mushroom Madeira Sauce

This recipe for Chicken with Mushroom Madeira Sauce is an easy chicken dish that the whole family will enjoy. I have been making this super simple chicken with mushroom madeira sauce for many years now. I love the flavor that the madeira wine imparts upon the mushrooms. And to me, eating chicken with sautéed mushrooms of any kind is just about the best thing ever!
RECIPES
Food52

Pasta With White Wine Sauce

This simple, bright, yet comforting sauce features a couple of perks, the best being you can finish the bottle of white wine you use as you’re enjoying your dinner. I like an easy-to-drink, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio, but you can also use Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay for the best results here. You just don’t want to use a wine that’s too sweet and cloying. It’ll be the type of wine where, after you take the first sip, you smack your lips together and think, Ahh, how crisp! Whatever wine you choose, the rest of the ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry or fridge. You can use this sauce for chicken, scallops, or shrimp, but we like it with pasta since cooking pasta leaves you with one magic ingredient: that starchy pasta liquid that’s the key to many delicious sauces. Keep a measuring cup right next to the pot as you’re cooking so you don’t forget to scoop some out before draining. I for one have done it before and felt super-sad about myself afterward.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

New Years Recipes and More

New Years Recipes and More New Years Eve and New Years Day are a wonderful time to celebrate and reflect on the past year, and to look forward with anticipation and hopefulness for what is to come! I... Continue on to full article...
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Steakhouse Roast Potatoes With Horseradish-Dijon Sauce or Balsamic Sauce | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rach serves these super-crispy oven-roasted potatoes as part of her steakhouse-inspired holiday meal, which is also great anytime! The menu...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy