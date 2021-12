Safety on DC Water construction projects is the number one priority for all project staff. DC Water contracts focus heavily on the implementation of a safety program that incorporates multiple levels of responsibility, accountability, and oversight of the ongoing construction work. As part of this multi-tiered approach, DC Water’s contractor and construction management staff incorporate safety professionals who actively partner to reduce or eliminate safety risks on work sites during construction. Like many public utility agencies, DC Water requires that every construction meeting and each construction workday begin with a safety moment to focus on how to mitigate potential hazards at the jobsites. The goal is for every individual to arrive home healthy, safe, and well at the end of each day.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO