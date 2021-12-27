ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Affordable Luxury Cars: 10 Best

By Kyle Patrick
AutoGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because you’re ready to move up to a luxury brand doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate a good deal. Luxury cars all come with a higher cost of entry, sure. But some stick pretty close to the average mainstream stickers for their class, splitting the difference between the segments. You’ll still...

www.autoguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Vehicles#Genesis G90#Genesis G80#Genesis G70#Non German#Cad#Germans#Mercedes Benz Cla#Awd#The Buick Encore#Chevrolet
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars under $30,000

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the best cars for under $30,000 (and SUVs and a truck!) aren't so different from those you can pick up for $5,000 less. No question, they'll be coming with a greater amount of equipment and possibly power, but their place as an excellent choice remains. Actually, they should only get better. As such, you'll be seeing many of the same cars, SUVs and truck from our under $25,000 list making appearances here as well, but the field of possibilities really expands when talking about a ceiling of $30,000.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
France
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota GR-Branded Concept Could Become The MR2 Of The Electric Era

One of the most interesting concept cars unveiled today by Toyota and Lexus is this yet-unnamed sportscar bearing the GR emblems. The two-seater will likely evolve into a production car in the coming years, making the case for an MR2 successor with a focus on driving dynamics. The first fully...
CARS
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes E-Class Will Be Very Different

Even though the Mercedes E-Class was given a facelift for the 2021 model year, work has already begun on a brand new model that will compete with the next-generation BMW 5 Series. Back in June, we caught Mercedes testing the all-new E-Class disguised as the pre-facelift model, and now Autocar has learned new details about the redesigned luxury sedan.
CARS
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy